QPR continuing to track players ahead of summer transfer window confirms Les Ferdinand

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has confirmed that the club are still continuing to track potential new signings ahead of the summer transfer window.

The suspension of the football season until at least the end of April means that clubs are unable to scout players in person ahead of the summer transfer window. While this is a hefty hindrance to clubs hoping to lay out their plans for the summer transfer window, there are still ways for clubs to track potential new signings.

And, one club who is not letting the suspension of the season put off their plans for the summer is Queens Park Rangers. The R’s are still on the lookout for possible targets ready to scout in person when the football season resumes.

The club’s director of football Les Ferdinand has been speaking to Sky Sports News about how things are going on behind the scenes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium amid the suspension of the season. Regarding the club’s scouting, he said the club have been watching footage of players online as a replacement for watching them in person.

“That’s what myself and the scouting team have been doing,” Ferdinand said.

“Obviously there’s been no games, so we’ve not been able to go out and watch games. But we’re on the computers just looking at players being sent to us for when football gets back to normality – players that perhaps we’ll look at for the summer.”