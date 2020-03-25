Leeds United retain interest in Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala ahead of possible summer transfer

Leeds United are still interested in Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala ahead of a possible summer transfer as reported by The Northern Echo.

Ayala was monitored by Leeds in January and director of football Victor Orta is now in charge of transfer dealings at Elland Road and could look to swoop for Ayala.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and there have been reports that Ayala will need to take a pay cut to stay at the Riverside Stadium.

The current situation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic has put huge financial restraints on a whole host of EFL clubs and with Middlesbrough not yet sure of their status in the Championship, they could be one of the sides suffering most.

Ayala is a vastly experienced defender and has been at Middlesbrough since 2013 and enjoyed spells with Norwich City, Derby County and Hull City whilst racking up 26 Premier League appearances in the process.

Leeds are well on course for a return to the top flight but they are certain to require some reinforcements in the defensive department.

Ben White has been on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and has proven to be one of the acquisitions of the season but he is likely to return to the Amex Stadium such have been his impressive performances and Leeds could be priced out of a permanent move for him with a whole host of Premier League sides having shown interest in White.

This would leave the Whites with Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper with new discussions over a new contract for Berardi yet to having begun this would leave them short in the centre back positions and Ayala at 29 could present a good signing for the Elland Road club.