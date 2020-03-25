Derby County linked with move for Fenerbahce midfielder Kardi Kadioglu

Derby County are being linked with a move for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

The Rams were believed to be keen on the attacking midfielder in the January transfer window and could reignite their interest in him this summer.

Kadioglu, who is 20 years old, is a player the Rams’ boss Phillip Cocu knows well after he signed him for Fenerbahce in July 2018 and may now reunite with him at Pride Park.

The youngster struggled for game time during his first season with the Turkish giants last term but has played 15 times for their first-team in this campaign, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Derby currently sit in 12th position in the Championship and are five points off the Play-Offs meaning they do have a chance of the top six if/when the season resumes. Cocu could be using the break at the moment to cast an eye on potential summer signings.









Kadiogolu fits the bill for Derby as he is young and has a point to prove. Whether Fenerbahce see him as one for the future or would let him leave on a permanent basis is yet to be seen.

The Holland Under-21 international burst onto the scene two years ago in the Eredivisie for NEC Nijmegen and scored 11 goals in 61 games which earned him his big move to the Turkish Super Lig. Could he now be on his way to England in the near future?