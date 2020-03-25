Former West Brom flop Brown Ideye could be heading to Nottingham Forest in surprise return to England

Former West Bromwich Albion flop Brown Ideye could be in line for a shock return to England with Nottingham Forest interested according to Greek website PageNews.

The 31-year-old spent two seasons with Greek side Olympiakos and is now currently playing for Greek club Aris. Ideye moved to Olympiakos following a troubled spell in the Midlands in 2014 where he scored just four goals in 24 appearances.

Ideye also spent time with Chinese side Tianjin Teda whilst also going on loan to Malaga in 2018 but failed to find real consistency for either side and made the move to Aris.

He has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Greek side Aris and the Nigerian could look for a return to England with Nottingham Forest aiming to increase their striking options whether they remain in the Championship or get promoted once the season resumes.

His contract expires with Aris in the summer and there have been no real discussions over a new contract or an extension leaving his immediate future up in the air.

The experienced striker has a wealth of experience in Europe and would certainly bring an extra dimension to Forest and he is unlikely to require a huge transfer fee making him an even more attractive option to boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Ideye has scored eight goals in 23 appearances in all competitions this season. Forest are currently in the play-off places and will be hoping if the campaign resumes that they will be on course to reach the Premier League.