Leeds United captain Liam Cooper leading talks with club hierarchy over wages and salary demands

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is leading talks with the club’s hierarchy over a possible salary cap and wage deferral according to Football Insider.

The Whites are one of many clubs facing financial issues due to the Coronavirus pandemic which is taking over the world of football and they are having to discuss a possible way forward.

Cooper is believed to be in talks with the hierarchy as well as the Professional Footballers Association with Leeds having to make shortcuts to ease financial strain during the suspension of football.

Leeds’ chairman Andrea Radrizzani has told Sky Italy that the Coronavirus pandemic has been an economical disaster for the club raising concerns for players and supporters.

He explained the Championship leaders are missing out on £2.5million from the suspension of the five home matches that were due to be played until the end of the season.

There is currently no football being played and with it being suspended until April 30th and no certain date for resumption this leaves the whole of the EFL in real uncertain terms at present.

It is a huge cash flow issue for Leeds, whose wage bill has soared since Radrizzani took over as owner in 2017. There has been investment in new players and also in Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff raising their outgoings during the last few years.

There is no doubt that the current situation is leaving many clubs in a real financial predicament and the hope that this is resolved sooner rather than later is becoming greater than ever.