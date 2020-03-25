Everton loanee Matthew Pennington open to permanent Hull City move

Everton loanee Matthew Pennington is open to a permanent move to Hull City this summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

The defender joined the Tigers on loan last August and has had to bide his time for opportunities under Grant McCann. He has made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side this season, nine of which have come in the Championship.

Pennington, who is 25 years old, is currently on his sixth loan spell away from Everton and is way down the pecking order at Goodison Park. His contract with the Premier League outfit expires at the end of next season, but most signs are pointing towards him leaving them on a permanent deal this summer.

The Warrington-born centre-back joined the Toffees at the age of 11 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He was handed his first-team debut in a League Cup tie against Barnsley in August 2015.

Pennington has since gone onto play eight more times for Everton in all competitions, one of which came in the Merseyside Derby against Liverpool an Anfield in April 2017 where he scored his first and only goal to date for the Blues.

The ex-England Under-19 international gained senior experience out on loan at Coventry City, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Leeds United and Ipswich Town before his move to the KCOM Stadium.

Pennington’s long-term future at Hull may depend on what division they are in next season. The Tigers were battling for survival before the campaign was halted by the Coronavirus pandemic.