Leeds United latest club to suffer at hands of Coronvirus – Phil Hay

Coronavirus, or COVID-19 if you will, has swept its way across the globe and left a devastating death toll in its wake. Sporting-wise it has decimated every sport and caused the postponement of many competitions – the biggest being the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games. Football is on an enforced hiatus and the lack of a revenue stream is biting hard. Writing in The Athletic, Phil Hay says that the latest to feel the bite is Leeds United.

The Whites are sitting pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship pile at the moment and they are a side seven points clear of Fulham who head the playoff places in 3rd. They have pulled through a somewhat alarming dip in form and were sitting on a five-game winning streak before football was halted.

This cessation of football has led to revenue streams drying up and some clubs worrying when the pinch is going to be felt money-wise. For Leeds United, says The Athletic’s Hay in an article co-written with Laurie Whitwell and Adam Crafton, this pinch moment is now and they have made moves to combat this.

Hay et al’s article says that “Leeds United are in talks with their first-team players over deferring their wages” as the club look to “offset the financial impact of coronavirus. The article adds that the players “are expected to agree a temporary cap on salaries.” This came about after talks between club officials Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta with representations from senior members of the playing staff.

The article goes on to add a little gloss on matters with some specifics being put forward saying that the players “are receptive” to the proposals and that salaries of the players and backroom staff are “being capped at £6,000 a week.”

With the suspension of football lasting until April 30 at the earliest, moves such as this one are seen to be prudent. They will also be moves that will be becoming much more frequent the longer the lockdown of football continues.