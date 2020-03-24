The 72
Leeds United players huddle during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 15 February 2020.
Championship

Leeds United and West Brom ‘gifted’ promotion would be unfair says Nottingham Forest defender

By on
Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion sit in very privileged positions in the Sky Bet Championship table. After both sides recovered from dips in form, they now sit first and second respectively in the league standings. However, Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson says that promotion would be unfair if another ball isn’t kicked in anger.

At the moment, the globe is being ravaged by the Coronavirus pandemic and England is in a state of lockdown, a lockdown which extends to the sporting calendar. As of this moment, football is on an enforced hiatus until at least April 30 and, as many are thinking, could be for longer than that. It is a suspension that has left a void in the lives of diehard football fans and agitated clubs looking at holes in their finances and revenue streams.

No-one knows what will happen for certain; the oft-used phrase of the moment seems to be ‘unprecedented times’. That is the case though, there are unprecedented times that we are living in at the moment. As such, the measures to temporarily curtail football is fully understandable.

At first, some were suggesting that this season simply be voided, written off so to speak and everyone starting afresh from August. Indeed, Rio Ferdinand thinks that should still happen. Others were saying the season should have a line drawn under it and promotion simply doled out to teams as they currently stand.

In words carried by Birmingham Live, Dawson said: “Look, that is all ifs and buts and, for me, I think the season will finish at some point.” Commenting further, Dawson added:

It has to finish, in my opinion. I don’t know how you can just say with nine games to go that the top two get promoted and go on like that. That, for me, is impossible to happen.”
The current line of thought is that all organising bodies want the current season to continue to an end, behind closed doors if necessary. That’s likely the way that things will pan out. That is something that will no doubt reassure Michael Dawson in that promotion will need to be won rather than gifted.

