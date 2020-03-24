Tottenham Hotspur handed boost in pursuit of QPR starlet Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Queens Park Rangers starlet Eberechi Eze with the news that Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have dropped out of the race according to The Sun.

QPR have valued the midfielder at £20million and this could be beyond the financial means of both Palace and Sheffield United.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of Eze and now appear to have a clear avenue to ply ahead in their pursuit of him.

The midfielder has impressed in the Championship over the past couple of seasons and has attracted interest from a host of Premier League sides.

Eze isn’t the only player who has gained interest from other sides in the Premier League with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair all having been targeted by top-level clubs.

QPR’s first-team coach, Neil Banfield has already conceded that they may have to let some of their prized assets go if they do receive huge offers for them despite being reluctant to do so.

“If the offers come in of £20million and £20million-plus, I don’t think there would be many clubs that could turn that down,” Banfield said.

“Obviously we don’t want them to leave. We’d want them to stay at the club, get the club promoted and play in the Premier League for the Rangers.”

Eze has scored 11 goals in 33 Championship appearances so far this campaign and has also starred for the England under 21 side.