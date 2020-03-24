Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford makes honest admission on fitness ahead of football return

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has made the honest admission that it could take between four and five weeks to get back to full fitness upon the resumption of football as reported by BBC Radio Leeds broadcaster Adam Pope.

The Leeds players were sent home last week by manager Marcelo Bielsa due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Football has so far been suspended since the middle of March and there is no certainty as to when it could resume although it looks increasingly likely to not be in the near future.

All players have their own training regimes and will be expected to maintain their fitness however Bamford concedes that to regain full match fitness could take over a month.

He says he expects to keep the general level of fitness up but describes the need for 4-5 weeks to really become match fit again. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) March 23, 2020

Bielsa is renowned for wanting his players to be at the peak of their fitness and it will be a real shock to their systems when they do return and caution will need to be taken to ensure injuries are prevented.

The Argentine boss could even want in excess of six weeks with his squad in order for them to regain their match sharpness ahead of the final nine games of the season especially with the challenge of promotion back on the horizon.

Every team in the Championship will face similar struggles and this could potentially put a real struggle on the players ahead of the resumption of league action.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table and are ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion by one point and seven ahead of third-placed Fulham.