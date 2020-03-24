Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per a report by the Mirror.

Borrusia Dortmund have been heavily linked with a summer move for the teenager but the German Bundesliga giants have reportedly put their transfer business on ice for the moment.

United could now pull ahead in the race for Bellingham’s signature over the coming months but may also face competition from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

Birmingham will face a major battle to hold onto his services and are keen on gaining a fee in the region of £30 million for the youngster. His contract at St. Andrew’s expires in 2021.

Bellingham, who is 16 years old, has burst onto the scene for the Blues in the Championship this season and has caught the eye of European greats. He has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Pep Clotet’s side so far in this campaign and has chipped in with four goals and three assists.

The England Under-17 international was born in Stourbridge and joined Birmingham’s academy at the age of eight. He has risen up through their youth ranks and made his debut for their Under-23’s at the age of 15.

The Blues handed him his first-team debut last August in the League Cup against Portsmouth, becoming their youngest ever player in the process after the beating the record set by Trevor Francis in 1970.

Manchester United gave him a tour of Carrington training ground a couple of weeks ago in an attempt to persuade Bellingham to seriously consider them as his future club. The teenager is not short of options and will be carefully considering his next move.