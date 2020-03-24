QPR and Millwall in pursuit of Bristol Rovers’ breakout star Alfie Kilgour – Premier League sides also keen

As per a report from Bristol Live, Championship pair Queens Park Rangers and Millwall are both keeping an eye on Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour, with Premier League duo Southampton and Bournemouth also keeping tabs.

Bristol Rovers’ 21-year-old defender Alfie Kilgour has enjoyed a successful breakout season in League One, impressing over the course of the campaign and making himself a firm fan favourite among the Gas Army. And, now it has been reported that his performances have not gone unnoticed by Championship and Premier League clubs.

Kilgour – whose contract expires at the end of next season – is said to have been scouted by Championship pair Queens Park Rangers and Millwall, with Premier League duo Southampton and Bournemouth also reported to have sent scouts to watch over his performances.

Kilgour has played in 44 games across all competitions for Bristol Rovers, playing a part in all but two of their League One games so far this campaign. In the process, the defender has netted three goals, one of which was a stunning long-range strike in a 2-1 win over Blackpool last month.

He has featured mainly in centre-back but has also filled in at right-back when needed, becoming a fixture in the side under Graham Coughlan and maintaining his place in the starting 11 under Ben Garner. Kilgour has played 48 games in total for Bristol Rovers, also spending time on loan with Maidenhead United, where he played 18 times and netted three goals during a spell in the 2018/19 season.

With the likes of Southampton, Bournemouth, QPR and Millwall circling, it will be interesting to see if Bristol Rovers are able to fend off the interest in Kilgour or if he is tempted away from the Memorial Stadium this summer.