West Brom keen on permanent deal for loan favourite Krovinovic

According to a report from the Express and Star, West Brom are keen on bringing Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic in on a permanent basis once his loan spell comes to an end in the summer.

West Brom’s loaned in talents have starred over the course of the 2019/20 campaign, with the likes of Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana impressing for Slaven Bilic’s side to help them into 2nd place after 37 matches.

Another loan man who has put in his fair share of impressive performances is Benfica loanee Filip Krovinovic and it has now been said that the club are interested in bringing him back on a permanent basis regardless of whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League or not.

While fellow loan man Pereira’s deal included an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season, Krovinovic’s deal does not have the option to make the deal permanent. Benfica are said to have been asking for £10 million for the Croatian last summer, something that West Brom will be hoping to negotiate on when looking to bolster their squad for next season.

Playing in either an attacking midfield role or in a deeper role in central midfield, Krovinovic has played 34 times across all competitions for West Brom, scoring two goals and laying on four assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see if the Baggies are able to pull off a permanent deal for the Benfica man this summer, with Slaven Bilic keen to link up with his compatriot on a permanent basis.