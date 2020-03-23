Derby County in talks with American billionaire over huge cash injection

Derby County are in talks with American billionaire Michael Dell over a possible huge cash injection with them having seemed financial investment for over two years as reported by The Telegraph.

Dell is the owner of MSD Capital who are a private investment firm based in New York and he is now in discussions with Derby chairman Mel Morris regarding the future of the Championship side.

Morris had also been talking with Henry Gabay who is a London-based businessman but discussions broke down due to a number of underlying factors but reports that Dell is looking to invest could be huge news for the East Midlands club.

Although Derby are still linked with Gabay it appears that Dell could be a genuine rival despite the current uncertainty due to the global pandemic of the Coronavirus.

Dell was partly involved in a potential takeover at Sunderland last year, with three investors from MSD Partners instead loaning £12million to the holding company of Black Cats owner Stewart Donald.

It is understood that Dell and Derby are talking about a range of financial arrangements, which could include a significant loan, investment or takeover of the club.

Dell has been in contact with a number of clubs regarding potential investments but if Derby can secure extra financial injection this could be a huge boost for the side as they look to improve their squad in the near future and push for a return to the Premier League.

Derby are 12th in the Championship and five points adrift of the play-off positions but if and when the season does resume they could aim to push further up the table this campaign.