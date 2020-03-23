Leeds United have deadline in which to activate deal to sign Illan Meslier

Leeds United reportedly have a deadline in which to activate the deal to sign Illan Meslier for a fee of around £5million according to Football Insider.

Meslier is currently on a season-long loan deal from French side Lorient but have already held talks with them regarding making it a permanent one.

The deadline for the deal is said to be around the middle of May and if Leeds fail to sign him by then they will be forced to renegotiate a deal and could then lose out on signing him altogether should another club come in for him.

However, Meslier has recently been made their number one choice goalkeeper for the time being at least with Kiko Casilla having been suspended due to an FA charge of racial abuse.

The Yorkshire giants have already hinted that they are keen to get the deal concluded whether they are promoted or not although they are well on course to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Meslier also seems happy at Leeds with him being thought to be happy at Elland Road and feeling that his game has really developed under the influence of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The France under-20 international has kept clean sheets in his first two Championship matches against Huddersfield Town and Hull City before the suspension of football in all divisions in the country.

He also put in an impressive performance in the FA Cup against Arsenal despite losing 1-0 to the Gunners further highlighting the potential of the young goalkeeper.