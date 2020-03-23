The 72
The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United have deadline in which to activate deal to sign Illan Meslier

By on 0 Comments
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Leeds United reportedly have a deadline in which to activate the deal to sign Illan Meslier for a fee of around £5million according to Football Insider.

Meslier is currently on a season-long loan deal from French side Lorient but have already held talks with them regarding making it a permanent one.

The deadline for the deal is said to be around the middle of May and if Leeds fail to sign him by then they will be forced to renegotiate a deal and could then lose out on signing him altogether should another club come in for him.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Top five highest rated Championship goalkeepers on FIFA 20

However, Meslier has recently been made their number one choice goalkeeper for the time being at least with Kiko Casilla having been suspended due to an FA charge of racial abuse.

The Yorkshire giants have already hinted that they are keen to get the deal concluded whether they are promoted or not although they are well on course to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Meslier also seems happy at Leeds with him being thought to be happy at Elland Road and feeling that his game has really developed under the influence of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Former Leeds United striker not convinced Augustin is the answer - "big risk"

The France under-20 international has kept clean sheets in his first two Championship matches against Huddersfield Town and Hull City before the suspension of football in all divisions in the country.

He also put in an impressive performance in the FA Cup against Arsenal despite losing 1-0 to the Gunners further highlighting the potential of the young goalkeeper.

About Author

Writer & Reporter for The72 - Cover all clubs across The Football League

Related Posts