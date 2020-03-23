Leeds United set to do battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Leeds United are set to do battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale according to Football Insider.

The Whites have turned to understudy Illan Meslier due to the suspension of Spaniard Kiko Casilla for racial abuse but are looking to increase their options in the goalkeeping department.

Ramsdale has enjoyed a fine season for the Cherries and has attracted interest from other top-flight clubs meaning Leeds would face a real battle to sign him.

The goalkeeper spent the last campaign on loan at AFC Wimbledon but has had a real breakthrough season this time around and has started 28 of Bournemouth’s 29 league games.

Of course his situation depends a lot on whether Bournemouth manage to secure their Premier League survival this season with them being desperate to keen him should they stay in the top flight.

Leeds are looking at possible alternatives to Casilla as he has returned to Spain after being hit with an eight-match FA racism ban and 20-year-old Illan Meslier has started the last two Championship matches.

There have been pundits within the football world who have expressed their concern at Meslier possibly being Leeds’ number one goalkeeper in the Premier League due to his age and lack of action in the English league.

Ramsdale although only 21-years-old himself has a lot more experience at this level than Meslier and could be the ideal transfer for Marcelo Bielsa to pursue should they secure promotion to the Premier League.