Top five highest rated Championship full-backs on FIFA 20

Having previously looked at the top five Championship goalkeepers on FIFA 20, here are the highest rated full-backs on the game-

5. Barry Douglas, Leeds United, 73- The Scotland international just sneaks into the list ahead of Fulham’s Joe Bryan. He joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side in July 2018 from Wolves. The left-back’s best stats are 69 for defending and 75 for passing.

4. Greg Cunningham, Cardiff City, 73- He spent the first-half of this season on loan at fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers but returned to the Bluebirds in January due to injury. The Republic of Ireland international 76 for physical, 75 for pace and 71 for defending to make him a solid option on FIFA.

3. Yuri Ribeiro, Nottingham Forest, 73- The former Portugal Under-21 international joined Forest last summer having played for Benfica and Rio Ave in the past. The 23-year-old has impressive stats such as 75 for pace, 71 for defending and 71 for defending.

2. Gaetan Bong, Nottingham Forest, 74- Another Reds’ left-back makes the top five with the Cameroon international coming in as number two. He gained promotion from the Championship in 2017 with Brighton and Hove Albion. His best stat is 76 for defending.

1. Kieran Gibbs, West Bromwich Albion, 75- The ex-Arsenal man comes in as the highest rated Championship full-back on FIFA. He joined the Baggies in 2017 from the Gunners and has been a key player at the Hawthorns since. The England international has played a key part in Slaven Bilic’s side this season in their race for promotion back to the Premier League. He has 77 for pace and 73 for both defending and dribbling.