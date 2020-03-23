Top five highest rated Championship goalkeepers on FIFA 20

Many fans will be resorting to FIFA for their football fix whilst socially isolating these days.

Here are the top five highest rated goalkeepers on FIFA 20:

5. Jonas Lossl, Huddersfield Town, 75- The Denmark international is on loan at the Terriers from Premier League side Everton. He sneaks in a number five with 76 for handling and 77 for reflexes.

4. Neil Etheridge, Cardiff City, 75- The Bluebirds stopper played in the Premier League last season and is a solid ‘keeper on the game with stats such as 77 for diving and 76 for reflexes. He has previously played for the likes of Fulham, Crewe Alexandra and Walsall.

3. Kiko Casilla, Leeds United, 75- He is a good all-round option on FIFA with all his goalkeeping stats being higher than 72. Leeds swooped to sign the experienced ‘keeper from Real Madrid midway through last season and he has since been their number one under Marcelo Bielsa.

2. Sam Johnstone, West Brom, 76- The former Manchester United man has impressed for the Baggies in real life since his move to the Hawthorns in July 2018. FIFA have given him 79 for diving and 77 for reflexes as his best attributes on the game. Will he be a Premier League goalkeeper next season?

1. Jack Butland, Stoke City, 78- Despite having an inconsistent last couple of campaigns for the Potters, he is still rated the best goalkeeper in the Championship by two ratings on FIFA. The England international, who has nine caps to his name in his career, has 82 for reflexes and 80 for diving.