Leeds United top Sky Bet Championship attendances – here are the top 5

The 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign will forever be remembered for the late-season hiatus caused by the COVID-19 virus above any flowing football that has been seen. The season is now halted at 37 games, leaving nine games left to see out what will be an extended campaign.

Despite football grinding to a halt, social distancing to quell the spread of the pandemic rightfully being employed, there’s still a lot that has gone on in the Championship this season. Indeed, rest assured that there will be more twists and turns, more drama, ahead of us when the current campaign plays to its close.

Across the 37 games, fans have continued to flow through the turnstiles in droves in a league that has been competitive since Day 1. Below are some attendance statistics from this season.

Top-5 clubs based on total home attendances

Leeds United – 635,785

Derby County – 507,813

Nottingham Forest – 499,027

Swansea City – 445,076

Stoke City – 433,729

There’s no surprise that Leeds United top the total home attendances, every home game has been a virtual sell-out with fans scrambling around on social media for tickets. United’s home attendance total is 127,972 ahead of second-placed Derby County’s total and a full 202,056 ahead of fifth-placed Stoke City.

Top-5 clubs based on average home attendance

Leeds United – 35,321

Nottingham Forest – 27,724

Derby County – 26, 727

West Bromwich Albion – 24,081

Swansea City – 23,425

Nottingham Forest leapfrog Derby County into 2nd place in the average home attendance top 5, Forest’s average of 27,724 topping the Rams 26,727 by 997. However, once again Leeds United top the table with an average of 35,321 which is 7,597 ahead of Forest’s average and 8,594 ahead of Derby’s average total.

Top-5 highest home attendances – single game

Leeds United – 36,514

Nottingham Forest – 29,455

Cardiff City – 28,529

Derby County – 28, 454

Sheffield Wednesday – 28,028

Cardiff City storm in to hit 3rd spot for the single-game highest home attendance with their 28,529 attendance versus Welsh rivals Swansea City. They trailed Nottingham Forest’s attendance of 29,455 against Leeds United by 926. However, again, all sides trailed in the wake of Leeds United’s 36,514 attendance against Huddersfield Town in the last game before football was curtailed by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Leeds are the only team this season to see a home game top 30,000 spectators – their lowest was still the 34,006 who turned up to watch the second-half comeback that saw the Whites overturn a 0-2 deficit to beat Millwall 3-2 at the end of January.

Statistics courtesy of Statbunker.com