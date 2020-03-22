Leeds United have reinvented Kalvin Phillips – looking at 2019/20’s output

Some derided Kalvin Phillips at one time, calling for him to be dropped amidst claims that he wasn’t good enough for the Whites, had the turning circle of an oil tanker etc. Then Marcelo Bielsa came in, micro-managed the Wortley-born midfielder and reinvented him. The derision has stopped.

Yes, the derision has stopped and is replaced with slack-jawed awe at the way that Bielsa has engineered the transition of Phillips from a prototypical box-to-box, energetic midfielder into the sort of midfield enforcer that Real Madrid had in Claude Makelele, and missed when they let him go.

In essence, Marcelo Bielsa has created the terrier-like defensive midfield lock who not only thwarts opponent attacks but is pivotal in getting Leeds United on the front foot when playing forward and out of defence.

The change in Phillips has been ongoing for two seasons now, the Bielsa experiment nearing the end of its second campaign. Not only has Kalvin Phillips been ‘reinvented’, Leeds United fans have seen him linked with Premier League sides as well as an England call-up – something which has been put back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kalvin Phillips – what does his output look like 2019/20?

Below is a player radar looking at the typical output of Kalvin Phillips across a typical 90 minutes. Using this ‘per 90’ metric allows the comparison of this season’s campaign thus far to last season’s completed Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Instantly it is possible to see just where the different facets of Kalvin Phillips’ game are. He doesn’t tend to dribble (0.5 per 90), isn’t far enough advanced to play through balls (0 per 90) and doesn’t add to the teams scoring contribution much (0.1 per 90).

Yet, the spikes show his strengths and how he plays the type of game that Marcelo Bielsa will demand of him. He is rarely dispossessed throughout a typical game (0.7 per 90) and rarely is he dribbled past by an opponent (1.6 times per 90).

You only have to watch Leeds United when Kalvin Phillips is playing to see how effective a tackler he is when the Whites are defending, making 4.25 tackles per 90 when adjusting for the amount of possession Leeds United enjoy.

Whilst he may not get forward enough to provide the assists that some of his midfield teammates make, his accurate long passing (5.4 per 90) is instrumental in setting up two chances over the typical 90 minute period of a game.