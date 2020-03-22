Former Leeds United striker not convinced Augustin is the answer – “big risk”

Leeds United are a side renowned for letting their fans down when it comes to transfer windows. These windows are often underwhelming to say the least and fans don’t need reminding about the infamous ‘Don’t go to bed’ tweet. The winter window that’s just passed saw the Whites bring in three players and Noel Whelan isn’t convinced that one of them, Jean-Kevin Augustin, is the answer going forward.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan questions whether bringing in Augustin was worth the pursuit and urges the club to not take up an option on him at the end of his current loan deal from Red Bull Leipzig. Commenting specifically on the French striker and the situation that Leeds find themselves in, Whelan says: “I think it would be a big risk signing Augustin” before going on to say that “he’s not going to do it next year in the Premier League, that would be too much for him.”

Whelan cites the French striker’s inactivity whilst on loan at French glamour side AS Monaco from Leipzig where he played just 262 minutes of Ligue 1 action in 10 appearances with a further 270 minutes across three cup games all that he had to show for his time back in France.

Since arriving at Elland Road. Augustin has been limited to just three appearances off the bench that have seen him take to the pitch for just 48 minutes. Since then, the powerfully-built forward has been sidelined with an injury. In that sense, the enforced absence due to the Coronavirus outburst could very well be to his advantage.

Yet, Whelan is still convinced that United should not put any faith in the striker and instead look for options elsewhere. After commenting that Leeds’ incumbent #9, Patrick Bamford, might not be the Premier League answer that the Whites are looking for, Whelan then turns his attention to what the Whites should be doing instead.

The former Leeds striker says: “We need more strikers, probably three in addition to Patrick. He is a good option, but I don’t see him as the main striker next season if we go up. Without doubt, it will be someone who can score regularly at that level.”

It is pretty clear from what he has to say that Noel Whelan doesn’t feel as though Augustin should be one of the three to challenge Patrick Bamford for the Premier League striking slot.