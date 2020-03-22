Leeds United yet to hold talks with defender Berardi over new deal

Yorkshire Evening Press chief football writer Graham Smyth has said in a fan Q&A that he has heard “nothing to suggest” Leeds United have held talks with defender Gaetano Berardi over a new contract with the club.

Gaetano Berardi has been a solid performer for Leeds United over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. While his involvement has been limited somewhat due to the strong defensive partnership of Ben White and Liam Cooper, the 31-year-old has impressed when called upon.

Berardi’s current deal at Elland Road is set to expire at the end of this season and in a fan Q&A from the Yorkshire Evening Press, chief football writer Graham Smyth was questioned about the defender’s future and if talks had been held regarding a new deal for Berardi. Providing an insight into Berardi’s contract situation, Smyth said:

“I’ve heard nothing to suggest that talks have been opened with Gaetano Berardi. Angus Kinnear suggested not so long ago that they had completed their contract renewal programme.

“If you listen to Marcelo Bielsa it’s obvious how highly he rates Berardi’s contribution this season. He’s played incredibly well despite going in and out of the team. Certainly did himself no harm against Arsenal either. He has a big case for a new deal.”

Berardi, 31, has been with Leeds since the summer of 2014 since signing from Italian side Sampdoria. He has played a total of 150 games for the club, netting two goals and laying on seven assists in the process. Berardi can play anywhere across the back line and has also featured in defensive midfield on occasion, with his versatility making him a valuable asset to the Whites.

It will be interesting to see if the club moves to offer him a new deal before the end of the season, or if they let his deal run down and allow him to look for a new club as a free agent.