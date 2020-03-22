Derby County starlets Knight and Sibley wanted by Premier League clubs

According to a report from The Sun, Derby county’s young stars Jason Knight and Louis Sibley are both on the radars of Premier League clubs, with top flight sides reported to be considering summer bids for the Rams starlets.

With the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic set to hit many Football League clubs, some sides could be forced into cashing in on some of their prized assets. And, a report from The Sun has emerged claiming that Derby County could struggle to keep a hold of two of their most promising talents.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reports that Premier League clubs are circling around Derby starlets Jason Knight and Louis Sibley, who have both broken into the first-team picture under Philip Cocu this season. Knight and Sibley are said to have attracted interest from the top flight over the course of the past few months amid their burst onto the scene at Pride Park.

Knight has been in and around the first-team picture since Cocu’s arrival, playing in 26 games across all competitions so far this season. The 19-year-old has scored an impressive four goals and laid on one assist in his debut campaign in senior foootball.

As for Sibley, his continued involvement has come since the turn of the year. His impressive performances in cup competitions and in the club’s Under-23s side warranted a start against Manchester United in the FA Cup and he picked up his first league start in a 3-0 win over Blackburn, scoring a stunning long-range goal.

It awaits to be seen how Derby are hit by the financial implications of football’s suspension until at least the end of April and if the Rams are forced into cashing in on interest in starlets Knight and Sibley.