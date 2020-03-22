Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess attracting interest from other clubs

Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess has admitted he has other offers on the table, as per a report by the Portsmouth News.

The centre-back’s current deal at Fratton Park expires at the end of the season and Kenny Jackett’s side are keen on extending his stay.

Burgess, who is 28 years old, joined Pompey in 2015 and is now in his fifth season at the club. He has made 43 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with four goals.

The Barking-born defender had spells as a youngster at Arsenal and Bishop’s Stortford Town before joining Middlesbrough in 2012. He played just once for Boro’s first-team and was loaned out to Hartlepool United before signing for Peterborough United on a permanent basis in 2014.

He then rocked up at Portsmouth after just a single season with the Posh and helped Pompey gain promotion from League Two in 2017.

Burgess has been locked in talks with Pompey over a new deal and has now said there is other interest in him, as per the Portsmouth News: “Nobody knows what’s going to happen, so whether the season’s going to be finished before June or whether it’s going to go on longer than the current contract is, we don’t know. We just have to play it by ear.”

“You know, I’m lucky as there’s an offer there, a couple of offers, and you know perhaps some people not in that boat might be a bit more worried. It’s probably those that I feel for.”

Portsmouth will have to see off interest from elsewhere to secure a new contract for their key defender.