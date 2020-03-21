Leeds United – four standout games from the 2019/20 campaign so far

No matter where any teams finish this season, the 2019/20 football season will forever be defined in terms of the Coronavirus and the end-of-season hiatus that it caused. Football in England is suspended until at least the end of April and fans across the country are left with empty Saturday afternoons.

As it stands, Leeds United are the top of the pile for the 72 Football League teams, heading the Sky Bet Championship by the most slender of margins and clear of the playoff pack by seven points. With nine games left, and only one of the top six (Fulham) still to play, many United fans are starting to believe that this season could be THE season.

For the large part of this campaign, stalled at 37 games as it is, the Whites have displayed the style of football that has had both their own and opposition fans drooling. There’s been the usual ‘doing a Leeds’ dip in form but they seem to be coming out of the other side of this and are on a current five-game win streak – all without conceding a goal.

During these highs and lows, there have been some stand-out games. With that in mind, here are three of those games.

Leeds United 4 – 0 Middlesbrough

The demolition of Middlesbrough at Elland Road was the fifth, consecutive win that formed part of a seven-game win streak. Goals from Patrick Bamford, Helder Costa and a Mateusz Klich brace underlined United’s supremacy on a day where BielsaBall shone like a diamond.

Birmingham City 4 – 5 Leeds United

It was a never-say-die, play-to-the-whistle mentality that saw the Whites turn the Blues over on their own turf. It was a three-goal first-half where Leeds looked in control thanks to goals from Helder Costa and Mateusz Klich. The game sparked to life in the second-half six goals shared equally between the two sides. Leeds scored twice more through Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas with the winning goal coming via a Birmingham City own-goal in stoppage time.

Leeds United 3 – 2 Millwall

It was always going to be a feisty affair between rivals Leeds United and Millwall and it was a Lions’ performance in the first-half that silenced the Elland Road faithful as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead. The second-half saw wave-after-wave of Leeds United attacks hammer at a beleaguered Millwall side who were forced onto the back foot. Leeds’ pressure told in the end and they scored three times through a deflected Pablo Hernandez shot and a brace from Patrick Bamford.

Hull City 0 – 4 Leeds United

Leeds United made the relatively short trip down the M62 to take on Hull City at the KCOM. United were riding high but hosts Hull were in the middle of a horrible mire of form. Leeds opened the scoring with a deflected Luke Ayling effort inside the opening five minutes. The second-half was only a few minutes old when Pablo Hernandez doubled their lead. It was a performance made even more emphatic with a late brace from substitute Tyler Roberts, the first a typical flowing Whites counter-attack and the second a diving header across the keeper to round off the scoring.