Former Leeds United enforcer Brown not totally sold on suggested Meslier deal

Ilhan Meslier had a fantastic debut for Leeds United, stepping up from the Under-23s to feature for the first-team in a narrow 1-0 loss to Premier League big boys Arsenal. There’s talk of a £5 million deal for him but former White Michael Brown isn’t convinced on this.

The French youngster was instrumental in a first-half where a spirited Whites outfit handed the Gunners their backside on a silver platter. Everything about him that evening screamed poise and composure from one so young in a debut so big. The command of his box, his decision-making and general composure reassured Leeds United fans that, if asked to step up, Meslier could replace incumbent #1 stopper Kiko Casilla.

That possibility became a necessity when the long-running saga of Casilla’s case concerning allegations that he’d racially abused Jonathan Leko. It had dragged on long enough but Casilla was found guilty as charged, banned for eight games and this meant that youngster Meslier had to step into the firing line.

Step up he did and he has featured in two clean-sheet games against Hull City and Huddersfield Town, games that resulted in 4-0 and 2-0 victories respectively for the Whites. In those games, as well as keeping successive clean sheets, Meslier has been solid enough to have various sources reporting that United are going to go all-in and agree to take up their £5 million purchase option.

However, in speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United midfield enforcer Michael Brown isn’t too sure that this is the right course of action that the Whites should be taking. When asked in Meslier had done enough to earn a deal at Elland Road, Brown retorted:

“He’s started what, three games? A couple of games, it will be interesting to see how he gets on and hopefully that defence can help him out but he’s started three games.” Michael Brown

Whilst Brown might be dismissive of whether or not Leeds United should go after locking down Meslier on a permanent deal, thoughts elsewhere don’t agree. It is thought that Marcelo Bielsa values the French Under-20 international highly and that the club is ready to sanction a £5 million move for him.

Aside from the club being convinced, Leeds fans seem convinced too and that takes a lot of doing. Yet, before any further consideration is given to this matter, the season needs to restart and be played to its conclusion.