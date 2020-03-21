Opinion: West Brom can’t afford to lose Pereira as Premier League teams circle above

West Brom are sitting handily in 2nd place in a Sky Bet Championship and are hoping for a return to the Premier League when the currently suspended football program lurches back into action. One of the more impressive players for the Baggies has been Matheus Pereira, a player they may struggle to hold onto according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey.

The Brazilian wideman is currently on loan from Portuguese side Sporting CP where his contract expires in 2022. Since arriving at The Hawthorns, Pereira has lit up the Baggies with six goals and a phenomenal 16 assists. There is pretty much an accord that West Brom fans cannot wait for their club to take up their obliged purchase option for the Belo Horizonte-born star.

However, darkened clouds await the Baggies and their fans in terms of interest from Premier League big boys Manchester United who have also been joined in their interest by West Ham United. Both these sides would also be able to enter the market and compete against the Baggies for a player who could be avaialble for a fee as low as £8.5-or-so million.

There are still nine games left of the current Championship campaign, a campaign that all members of the league have said they wish to finish. Pereira will no doubt add to his impressive returns over the nine-game run-in that will complete this Coronavirus-hit campaign. That will add a degree of cachet to his appeal to those such as Manchester United and West Ham who are hovering and ready to pounce.

The trouble is, West Bromwich Albion cannot allow this to happen; not by any means can they afford to sit back and just let Manchester United or the Hammers just stroll in and take him as they please. Should he continue to shine, adding more goals and more assists to his already impressive totals, then that is what will happen.

Any inactivity on the part of West Brom will lead to others stepping in and potentially pinching Pereira from under the Baggies nose. They simply cannot allow that to happen. As soon as is possible, Slaven Bilic’s side must get the talented Brazilian to commit his signature to paper and get him to ink a permanent deal.