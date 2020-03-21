Blackburn Rovers boss provides injury update on midfield pair Holtby and Evans

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has provided an update on the injuries to midfielders Lewis Holtby and Corry Evans, saying that the pair are both working hard and progressing well in their recoveries.

It has initially seemed that Corry Evans and Lewis Holtby would not feature for Blackburn Rovers again this season, with the pair suffering serious injuries earlier in the campaign. However, with the Coronavirus pandemic meaning the 2019/20 campaign has been extended indefinitely, there might be a glimmer of hope for the pair.

Evans has been out of action since December after suffering serious head trauma when he was accidentally hit in the face by the boot of Preston North End defender Ben Davies, while Holtby’s season was seemingly brought to a premature end by a knee injury in February.

But now, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has provided an update on the duo, refusing to be drawn on potential return dates for the duo. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Corry, it’s been a tough time for him. It’s taken time for Corry Evans to look like Corry Evans again. There’s no timescale from me. He’ll be heading foam footballs at some stage, just to get used to the mechanism of heading footballs again.

“I’d anticipate next season for Corry, but I don’t want to write him off because his country have some huge games to come. Corry will be striving to get back for Blackburn Rovers as fast as he can and his country as fast as he can..

“Lewis, by nature, is a happy-go-lucky lad, so it was a tough one for Lewis because he was finding some form. With the loss of Bradley, it catapulted him to be the man for the goals, and he scored a few for us.

“He got two at Sheffield Wednesday the week or so before his injury, so it was a shame for him and the team, because he filled the role with the quality that he brings. Whilst he works extremely hard, he also has that extra bit of quality that Dack brings.”