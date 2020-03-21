The 72
Charlton Athletic transfer archive – £300,000 move after refusing to be Maradona’s understudy

The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic during the EFL Cup match between Charlton Athletic and Forest Green Rovers at The Valley, London, England on 13 August 2019.

Flounce, a word for when someone is so upset that they strop their way out of a situation of the place where they find themselves. It is a great word, one of those words that are so rich in how they sound that they create a strong, visual image for anyone who comes across it.

Footballers are often seen to display varying degrees of ‘flouncing’ behaviour when things don’t go their way. As such they are often called divas for their behaviour and outbursts which show them in a flouncy light.

In what was a fit of measured pique, Allan Simonsen made a decision that ultimately led to him playing for English second-tier side Charlton Athletic after signing from European giants Barcelona in October 1982.

When it came to the following signing, at the time there wasn’t a bigger signing in world football that could be made by the Catalan giants. Barcelona snapped up Argentinian forward Diego Maradona. Due to Spanish league rules about only two foreign players in a starting line-up, Simonsen would be battling for the two places with both Maradona and German superstar Bernd Schuster.

Simonsen saw this as a personal insult and asked for his contract to be annulled by the Catalan giants. Cue his £300,000 move to London and Charlton after rejecting moves to both Tottenham and Real Madrid so that he could play for a club with less stress and media attention and scrutiny.

Despite scoring nine goals in 16 appearances, the Addicks struggled to fund his transfer and wages and he was put up for sale after just six months at the Valley. Simonsen moved from Charlton to Danish club Vejle BK at the opening of the January transfer window in 1984, ending his career at the club five years later.

