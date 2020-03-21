Derby County transfer archive – crawling under windows with boots and on way to Ligue 1

Everyone has a favourite excuse to get out of work that gets rolled out as and when required. These remain as loyal to the individual as can be expected. Some are fantastical tales such as former Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack failing to get to training as his electronic gates were stuck and he couldn’t climb over the property’s wall.

McCormack is now without a club after his release from Villa as is Tyrone Mears after his release by near neighbours and local rivals West Bromwich Albion. However, it is his time at Derby County where a hatched plan was central in his attempt to avoid work with the Rams, who had signed him just 12 months previously from West Ham United.

Young Mears heard whispers that French side Olympique de Marseille was interested in him. Derby manager Paul Jewell and the club refused to sanction the move…cue an escape akin to an episode of a Looney Tunes cartoon.

First, he climbed out of a window at Derby’s training ground, then crawled along a corridor and past manager Paul Jewell’s office to get his boots from the changing room. With boots to hand, Mears crawled back the way he came, left the building and flew to Marseille for a trial against the wishes of Derby.

With Jewell declaring that Mears would never play for the club again under his stewardship, a loan deal was agreed between the two clubs with Marseille paying £160,000 for the temporary deal. Mears made only seven appearances in all competitions for the French side, before Marseille decided not to take up the option of paying the £1.5m end of loan option and Mears returned to Derby at the end of the 2008/09 season, where he was then sold to Burnley for £500,000.

Before landing at the Baggies in late August 2018, the former Manchester City youngster tried his hand in MLS with Sounders FC, Atlanta United and Minnesota United. After this release from the Hawthorns became a free agent at 37-years-old and is still looking for a new team.