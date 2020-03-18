Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray excited by Dack’s recovery progression

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said to the club’s official website that he is excited for star man Bradley Dack as he steps up his recovery from an ACL injury three months after he first suffered it.

In December, Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that saw his season come to a premature end. Prior to the injury, Dack had scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Rovers, impressing for Rovers once again.

The Rovers star is likely to be out of action until the end of the season but having undergone successful surgery, Dack’s rehabilitation is underway.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray moved to provide an update on Dack’s situation, saying that his recovery his going well and that he is excited to see him come back even stronger and even more enthusiastic. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Dacky’s working really hard. I get reports on a daily basis on him and he’s bubbly around the building, enjoying the work. He’s putting the work in, he’s setting himself targets and is vowing to come back stronger and better than ever, so let’s hope that’s the case. He’s turned it into a positive. Knowing Bradley, he’s probably spoken to a lot of people who have had his injury before and he’s put the hard work in.

“I’m excited for him. He’s a long-term absentee, but he’ll come back with even more enthusiasm if that’s even possible with him.

“As he gets older, he’s a senior player and needs to be that leader. There’s no reason why he can’t be that player who sets the standards. As a person and a footballer, hopefully, he’ll have more responsibility. He’s buying into everything and is propelling his mind forward with dates and targets being set for his return.

“The medical department are supporting him and aren’t rushing him through the work, because there are no shortcuts when recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. Hopefully, we’ll see the happy-go-lucky kid who loves football and makes a massive impact for us next season.”