Danny Mills backs Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Ben White for Euro 2021 call up

Danny Mills has backed Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Ben White to receive England call-ups for Euro 2021 when speaking on Sky Sports News.

It was announced this week that Euro 2020 would be postponed until 2021 due to the current Coronavirus outbreak and Mills believes this gives both Phillips and White a good chance of staking a claim for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

There had been speculation that the Whites’ duo would receive their first international call-ups for this month’s friendlies before they were cancelled but with an extra year of preparation and with both possibly playing Premier League football next season, Mills says they could both play a part.

“I think everybody appreciates that Kalvin Phillips is not a million miles away and he might have been getting a call-up,” said Mills.

“There isn’t a great deal of English holding midfield players at the moment in good form. Kalvin will be playing Premier League football next season, he has been the best player in the Championship by far so after a season in the Premier League I think he will be in the England squad.”

“He might have even been in it this season with the way things are going. I think the Euros were possibly a little bit too early for him but after another season I cannot see him not being in the squad in 2021.”

The former Leeds defender also went on to praise the impact of on-loan defender White. “Ben White has been the best defender in the Championship this season. If his agent wants to get in touch with me and thank me that’s fine but I have got him in the Euros next season. He has been superb, he is good on the ball, he’s a good defender.”

“We are going to assume that Leeds get promoted and whether he stays at Leeds or he goes to another Premier League side, he will be playing in the Premier League next season no matter what and he is a fantastic player. He has a great chance with a full season.”