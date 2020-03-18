Noel Whelan claims that Leeds United must bring in ‘the right players’ if they secure promotion

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that they must bring in ‘the right players’ if they secure promotion as reported by Football Insider.

Whelan has said they will require ‘international quality’ but must also be wise with the signings they make, pointing to Aston Villa and Sheffield United as examples.

Villa spent around £130million on the likes of Tyrone Mings, Wesley and Douglas Luiz and are struggling in the relegation places whilst Sheffield United only spent £40million of which half was used for Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie and they are flying high in the top half of the Premier League.

Whelan admitted that Bielsa would need to rely on his seasoned veterans whilst adding further quality to the squad.

“When you look at the first eleven it is really strong and they can all adapt to Premier League football,” he said.

“They have all got the capabilities. Obviously, it is common sense – you have to sign more quality. International quality as well.”

“Look at Aston Villa, they spent £130million and it still was not enough. Then you look at Sheffield United and they have kept the majority of their players together and you have seen how strong they are. It is about buying the right player with the right mentality.”

Leeds are already looking at acquiring young goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who has proven to be an able deputy to Kiko Casilla, on a permanent basis as they bid to improve their squad ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.