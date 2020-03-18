QPR Sporting Director confirms that Crystal Palace made approach for Eberechi Eze

Queens Park Rangers Sporting Director Les Ferdinand has confirmed that Crystal Palace did make an approach for their star Eberechi Eze in an interview with The Beautiful Game Podcast.

Although no official bid was made for the starlet there was interest from the Eagles however they instead opted for Cenk Tosun from Everton but he has now returned to his parent club due to injury.

Eze has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists this season which has seen his reputation shine and in turn his market value rise.

“Crystal Palace made an enquiry but we never got to any fee or any negotiations in terms of what it was going to take,” Ferdinand said.

“They made an enquiry about him and that was it. When I see some of the things he does on a football and how comfortable he is on a football, I put him up there as one of the best I have seen.”

“Whether he fulfils his potential to be one of the best I have worked with time will tell but in terms of his ability with the ball certainly he is one of the best I have seen.”

The 21-year-old moved to QPR in 2016 and has enjoyed a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers but has had a real breakthrough season this year.

Although Ferdinand would love to retain Eze he admits their hands may be tied if a big offer is made. “I think his future is out of our hands, we may get an offer we can’t refuse,” he continued.

“We are trying to build something here but at the same time we know along the way we are going to lose one or two assets.”