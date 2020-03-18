Kevin Phillips casts doubt over whether Patrick Bamford will be first choice striker in the Premier League

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has cast doubt over whether Patrick Bamford will be the first choice striker in an interview with Football Insider should Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League.

Bamford has been the preferred option upfront for manager Marcelo Bielsa and Phillips expects him to be ‘given a chance’ should they reach the top flight but does harbour doubts over the striker.

The 26-year-old has scored 13 goals in 38 appearances this season but has come in for some criticism from pundits and supporters for his lack of clinical finishing in front of goal at times.

However, despite speculation that he could be dropped, the Argentine boss has continued to stick with Bamford.

Former West Brom striker said: “From the outside looking in, he trusts him 100%. Even during tough times for Leeds and Bamford, Bielsa has stuck with him. Whether that is his stubbornness… He is doing everything that Bielsa asks of him and he is very much a team player.”

“Of course, the Premier League is a huge step-up from the Championship. Unfortunately, for Patrick, he needs three or four chances before he scores but in the Premier League, you may only get one chance, especially for a promoted team.”

“The manager has shown this season that he trusts him, whether it is enough to play week in, week out in the Premier League I am not so sure. It is a big jump to the Premier League.”

Bamford has tasted Premier League football before during spells with Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace but failed to really have an impact but could be offered the chance to make the step up again with the Yorkshire giants.