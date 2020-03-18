Opinion: Five clubs who could target QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer

QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze is one of the most exciting prospects outside the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and chipped in with eight assists so far this season and the Hoops will face a major battle to hold onto him this summer. Here are five clubs who could move for him-

Tottenham Hotspur- Jose Mourinho’s side have been linked with him in this campaign and have proven to be a great home for young English talent over recent times. If they can provide Eze with regular first-team football, then going to the fellow London side could be a sensible move for him.

West Ham United- The Hammers may see the Championship as a new market for their recruitment. They signed winger Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in the January transfer window and could see Eze as another youngster to move for in the near future.

Crystal Palace- Roy Hodgson’s side would provide Eze guaranteed regular football in the top flight. He would add more creativity into their team for next season and would work well in the middle with Wilfried Zaha on the wing.

Sheffield United- The Blades have moved for second tier players since their promotion, signing the likes of Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn, Luke Freeman and Jack Robinson. Could they splash the cash this summer for another Championship star in Eze?









Leicester City- With the prospect of European football in the next campaign, the Foxes may need more depth in their squad and Eze would be perfect for them as competition with James Maddison in the centre-attacking midfield position.