The 72
The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Noel Whelan has claimed that Leeds United should sign £35million rated striker if they win promotion

By on 0 Comments
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that they should try to sign £35million rated striker Aleksandar Mitrovic if they win promotion in an interview with Football Insider.

Mitrovic is the top scorer in the Championship and will be a wanted man this summer should Fulham fail to win promotion and could be a shrewd acquisition for a whole host of clubs.

The Serbian has scored 23 goals in 34 games so far this season making him the most prolific striker in the division.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United should launch move for Norwich star Pukki this summer says former England international Danny Mills

Mitrovic did put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage last summer that will keep him at the club until 2024 meaning it would almost certainly take a huge offer for Fulham to even consider selling their star player.

Fulham paid Newcastle United £27million in 2018 and they would be seeking to recoup all of that fee and an additional amount on top for the hitman.

Whelan has suggested that a player of the calibre of Mitrovic would be fantastic for Leeds. “Do we want more tried and tested? Do we want a different style of player?” he said.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Future Forecast :- The big what if - football rises from the dystopian ruins of COVID-19

“I would be looking at Mitrovic. He has got the fight and the scoring ability and capability of being a difference. Someone who is a handful, someone a bit bigger and stronger. He is better from wide areas and that is where the majority of our play comes from. I think Mitrovic would be one that Leeds will be looking at.”

“They paid £27million for him and for £35million it would be a good capture. He is a proven goalscorer, can hold the ball up and he would love the number of crosses we put in the box.”

IN OTHER NEWS:  Huddersfield Town bracing themselves for summer interest in Karlan Grant

Mitrovic has proven himself in both the Championship and the Premier League and it would take an almighty battle for Fulham to retain him should they remain in the second tier of English football.

About Author

Writer & Reporter for The72 - Cover all clubs across The Football League

Related Posts