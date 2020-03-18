Where are they now? Barnsley’s 2016 League One Play-Off winners starting XI

Four years have nearly passed since Paul Heckingbottom guided Barnsley to the Championship after beating Millwall 3-1 in the Play-Off final at Wembley.

Here is where the Tykes starting XI that day are nowadays-

GK- Adam Davies- The Wales international left Barnsley last summer for Stoke City where he is used as a back-up ‘keeper.

RB- Josh Scowen- He finds himself back in League One with Sunderland and joined the Black Cats in January from QPR.

CB- Alfie Mawson- The 26-year-old moved to the Premier League with Swansea City from the Tykes but now lines up against them in the Championship with Fulham.

CB- Marc Roberts- The experienced centre-back left Oakwell in July 2017 for Birmingham City.

LB- George Williams- The Play-Off final against Millwall was his last game for the Tykes and he now plays for MK Dons in the third tier after helping them gain promotion from League Two last season.

RM- Lloyd Isgrove- He is on the books at Swindon Town and is hoping to help them go up this term under Richie Wellens.

CM- Conor Hourihane- The Republic of Ireland international is playing in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

CM- Josh Brownhill- The 24-year-old also plays in the top flight these days after Burnley bought him from Bristol City in the January transfer window.

LM- Adam Hammill- He was a popular figure at Barnsley and now plays for Scunthorpe United having spent time on loan in the National League at Stockport County earlier this season.

ST- Ashley Fletcher- The ex-Manchester United man is at Middlesbrough in the second tier.

ST- Sam Winnall- Sheffield Wednesday signed him from Barnsley in January 2017 and he remains at Hillsborough, despite spending the last campaign on loan at Derby County.