Portsmouth locked in contract talks with defender Christian Burgess

Portsmouth remain in contract talks with defender Christian Burgess, as per a report by the Portsmouth News.

The centre-back’s current deal at Fratton Park expires at the end of the season and Kenny Jackett’s side are keen on extending his stay.

Burgess, who is 28 years old, joined Pompey in 2015 and is now in his fifth season at the club. He has made 43 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with four goals.

The Barking-born defender had spells as a youngster at Arsenal and Bishop’s Stortford Town before joining Middlesbrough in 2012. He played just once for Boro’s first-team and was loaned out to Hartlepool United before signing for Peterborough United on a permanent basis in 2014.

He then rocked up at Portsmouth after just a single season with the Posh and helped Pompey gain promotion from League Two in 2017.

Portsmouth’s chief executive Mark Catlin has provided an update on contract talks with Burgess, as per the Portsmouth News: “Christian is our player, we speak to him every day, whether it be me or Kenny, it’s not like we are not speaking.”

"But at this moment in time we haven't reached any agreement for him to sign next year and he continues to be contracted until June 30. We haven't reached any agreement on a new deal. We are talking to him every day in one scenario or another, but, at this moment, the priority is really to complete this season and try to get promoted." Portsmouth sit 4th in League One and are two points off the automatic promotion places.