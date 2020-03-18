The 72
Journalist Phil Hay suggests Gaetano Berardi could still have Leeds United future

Journalist Phil Hay has suggested that Gaetano Berardi could still have a future at Leeds United in an interview with The Athletic.

The defender’s contract expires in June but with the season currently being delayed there are question marks over whether they would choose to extend the deal or offer him an extension into next year which could depend on whether they win promotion to the top flight.

The Swiss international has had limited game time this season due to the form of centre back partnership Liam Cooper and Ben White.

Hay believes that manager Marcelo Bielsa would prefer to keep the veteran although a formal offer has yet to be made to him.

There have been suggestions that Berardi could return to Italy following spells with Brescia and Sampdoria earlier in his career but he could be tempted to stay should they reach the Premier League and Hay thinks he could be a good ‘squad player.’

“I’ve done some extra digging into this and there’s no doubt that Marcelo Bielsa would want him to stay next season. It’s clear too that Leeds would be willing to give him a new deal if it suited all parties, though no formal offer has been made,” said Hay.

“It’s fundamental to Bielsa to have players who understand his methods and tactics, and Berardi knows them inside out. As a squad player, he could be an asset.”

Although it seems unlikely that Berardi would be a regular starter next season should he stay, his knowledge and experience would undoubtedly be an asset to Bielsa.

