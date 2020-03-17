Opinion: Leeds United simply have to splash the cash to land Harrison

Some Leeds United fans were critical of on-loan winger Jack Harrison last season, slating him as not Premier League standard and merely Championship fodder. They aren’t saying that now.

Harrison has more than repaid the Whites and Marcelo Bielsa’s faith in him with 37 starts in the Championship this season and, as the following video shows, is displaying that level of ability and consistency that has shoved the doubts of any Thomases and Thomasinas right back in their mouths.

Those 37 starts, an ever-present starter for the Whites this season, have seen 23-year-old Stoke-born Harrison hit five goals and provide seven assists. Just looking at the video is enough to convince that Leeds United have a player on their hands.

Yes, OK, it is a case of him only being temporarily on their hands but one must also take heed of what the clip compilation shows. His range of passing is improving game-on-game and he has the softest of pillow touches when the ball comes to his feet.

Away from all that though, Jack Harrison is a player who is seemingly loving life at Leeds United and his style of play shows that to be so. He’s the archetypal player that the attacking system of Marcelo Bielsa fits so well. His deftness of touch, those flicked through balls from either side of his foot prove that he is a player exuding confidence.

Bielsa likes him and Leeds fans like him. He fits the system and plays BielsaBall well. What reason is there to doubt that £8 million would be a snip to land the Manchester City loanee.