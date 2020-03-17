Jonathan Greening says West Brom must keep Matheus Pereira ‘at all costs’

Jonathan Greening has claimed that West Bromwich Albion must keep Championship sensation Matheus Pereira ‘at all costs’ in an interview with 888Sport.

Greening spent five years at West Brom and guided the club to the Premier League in 2008 and lifted the Championship trophy as the club captain.

Albion once again seem destined for the top flight and a large part of their success has been down to their solid recruitment in the summer and in particular the on-loan acquisition of Matheus Pereira.

The Brazilian has become a firm fan’s favourite so far in his time at the Hawthorns and Greening is a huge fan of the silky playmaker.

“Absolute bargain,” Greening said when describing the capture of Pereira. “I’ve been back to West Brom a few times and every time he’s been one of the best players on the pitch. He can do a little bit of everything.”

“He can take players on. He’s got a killer pass. He can get creative. He finds nice pockets of space and can score goals and set them up.”

“Just as important though is his work ethic. He does a job for the team defensively. He seems to be a real team player.”

West Brom have an obligation buy Pereira on a permanent deal should he complete another 45 minutes in the league but with the chaos surrounding football at the moment they could choose to take up the option at any time.

Pereira would cost West Brom a further £8.25million which considering his impact this season would represent fantastic business for the club.