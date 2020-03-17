Former West Brom favourite Jonathan Greening full of praise for midfielder Jake Livermore

Former West Bromwich Albion favourite Jonathan Greening has been full of praise for midfielder Jake Livermore in an interview with 888Sport.

The combative midfielder has been one of the star players in the Baggies team this campaign following an inconsistent previous campaign and has led Albion to second place in the Championship table.

Greening himself helped West Brom lift the Championship trophy in 2008 and Livermore could follow in his footsteps should the league resume, if they can overhaul Leeds who currently lead them by one point in the race for top spot.

Former Albion man Greening has made the bold claim that Livermore’s form could even have put him in England manager Gareth Southgate’s mind for the national side but doesn’t think he will make the squad due to the sheer quality in the England midfield.

“I’ve watched him a lot this year and he has been very, very good; very consistent. Southgate has previously put him in the squad and liked him but then he had an off-season with a few problems as West Brom got relegated.”

“But he seems to be back at it now and if you asked any West Brom fans they’d tell you he was in the reckoning for Player of the Year for his performances.”

“He’s lost a little bit of weight and he’s a bit sharper. He has certainly put himself in the shop window for a place, but I actually don’t think he’ll be in the squad.”

Livermore has undoubtedly been the benchmark for West Brom this season with his committed performances and leadership in the middle of the park and could find himself lifting the Championship trophy once the league resumes.