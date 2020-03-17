Millwall youngster Billy Mitchell keen to push for first-team spot after securing long-term deal

Speaking to News At Den, Millwall’s young midfielder Billy Mitchell has said he is keen to start pushing for a place in Gary Rowett’s first-team plans after signing a long-term deal with the club.

Millwall youngster Billy Mitchell has been in and around the first-team picture under Gary Rowett over the course of this season. Since making his debut for the club on the final day of last season, Mitchell has gone on to play five more times for the club’s senior side, also making the matchday squad for plenty of Championship games this season.

Now, after securing his future with the Lions by signing a new long-term contract, Mitchell has his heart set on breaking into the first-team. Mitchell has said to News At Den that he is determined to push for a spot in Rowett’s starting 11, adding that he has been learning from the likes of Jayson Molumby and Shaun Williams over the course of the campaign. The 18-year-old said:

“I’m absolutely delighted. I only had a one-year-contract which was ending in June. So to sign a new one gives me real peace of mind and a sense of security. Millwall is the club I want to be at, they’ve been great to me so far and I really hope that, depending on our situation at the end of the season I can grab a couple of games.

“Next year I want to really push for a spot in the team, that’s ultimately where I want to be. I’ve been giving everything I’ve got in training. I’ve had a few talks with the gaffer and he’s told me to be patient, bide my time.

“I feel like I’ve done well enough to earn a new contract and I hope that I can prove my worth next season. I really think I can add something to this team. I’ve been taking my time this season to observe players like Jayson [Molumby] and Willo [Shaun Williams] to try and learn as much as possible. When I do break into the first team I want to be as comfortable as possible around the other lads.”