Blackburn Rovers midfielder Evans discusses the extent of his facial injuries

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans has set off on the long road to recovery after suffering a serious head/ facial injury against Preston North End in January. The Northern Ireland international was stretchered off after he was accidentally hit in the face by the boot of Preston skipper Tom Davies.

Evans underwent surgery on his injuries and has now spoken to BBC Sport to reveal the true extent of his injuries. The midfielder said that both his forehead and eye socket have had to be fixed and that his nose was pushed back 2cm into his head, adding that surgeons compared his injuries to those that would be seen in a car crash or from getting hit in the head with a baseball bat or hammer. He said:

“It was scary at the time. When you hear fractured skull you do think the worst, but I was reassured pretty quickly that it wasn’t career-threatening or life-threatening – or anything like that.

“Once I heard that, it made it a lot easier to deal with. However, my wife, kids, mum and dad were at the game and it was worrying for them to see me lying on the pitch like that.

“After my surgery, the surgeon said that my nose was actually pushed 2cm back into my head. I saw that in the first scan after I went through it with him. Part of the front of my forehead was in fragments and my eye socket was also crushed, so there was quite a lot that he had to fix.

“The surgeon said the impact from the injury was something that you would see in a car crash or getting hit with a baseball bat or a hammer.”