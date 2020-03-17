Derby County starlet Whittaker reflects on his debut campaign so far

Derby County starlet Morgan Whittaker has spoken to the club’s official website about his debut campaign so far, saying that he is loving every minute of it.

Morgan Whittaker’s impressive performances for Derby County’s Under-23s side saw him earn a call-up to the Rams’ senior side earlier this season. As well as scoring five goals and laying on four assists in the Premier League 2, Whittaker has netted five goals and provided three assists in four appearances in the UEFA Youth League.

The young forward has made a total of 17 appearances for Derby County’s senior side so far this campaign, starting three times across all competitions. He made his debut for the club in their 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United in the First Round of the EFL Cup, making a brief appearance off the bench.

Now, Whittaker has been reflecting on his debut against Scunthorpe and on his debut campaign in a Rams shirt, saying that he has been loving every minute of it. He said:

“It was a really proud moment for me and my family when I came on at Scunthorpe. My dad and brother like to come to most games, even if it’s away so they were both there to see it as well. Looking back then to where I am now, even last season, I didn’t think what’s happened this season would be possible. It just shows that if you stick with it then what you want will come out of it.

“Soon after that, I made my full debut. I’m from Derby then moved just passed Nottingham, so a lot of people I went to school with are Forest fans. Just to play in that game and the occasion with that many people there was just a bit surreal, but they are the games you want to be playing in.

“I got a few texts from my friends, but only saying ‘well done’ and stuff like that. No one actually gave me stick from it. Everything has just happened so quickly, and I am loving it.”