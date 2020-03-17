Leeds United go into full lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak

Leeds United have gone into lockdown following the Coronavirus outbreak as reported by Football Insider as news broke yesterday of people being urged to not attend ‘mass gatherings.’

The Yorkshire club had been training as usual despite the postponement of their next three games but the players have now been told not to attend Thorp Arch.

Leeds had a change of heart after initially planning to train today and have decided against the players attending.

There have been a number of Championship clubs who have taken a similar stance with West Bromwich Albion also on lockdown and providing their players with training regimes to be completed away from the training ground.

The next game for Leeds is due to be against Blackburn on April 3rd although with the current conditions involving the Coronavirus this appears unlikely at this stage.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear has already expressed his desire for the season to be completed, whenever that may be.

There have been calls for the campaign to be classed as null and void but that has attracted widespread criticism from the Championship clubs in and around the promotion places as well as top-flight leaders Liverpool who looked set to win their first ever Premier League title.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are top of the Championship, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games to go and along with West Bromwich Albion are well on course for promotion.