QPR announce deal for Danish striker Ramkilde in free transfer deal

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed on their official club website that young Danish striker Marco Ramkilde has signed for the club on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

After a successful trial period with the club, Danish striker Marco Ramkilde has secured a deal with Championship side QPR. The striker has signed an 18-month contract with the club to keep him at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the summer of 2021.

Ramkilde has been a free agent since leaving Aalborg last year but now, he has found himself a new home. Upon the announcement of the deal, he spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at his arrival. He said:

“On the first day of my trial at QPR, it felt like the perfect match. I know this is a club with a lot of history and it is a great opportunity for me. I am looking forward to showing what I can do. I want to develop – I know that I am not quite ready yet – but with the help of the staff here hopefully, I can progress and help the club if I get my chance.”

Ramkilde went on to provide R’s fans with a taste of what they can expect from him should he make his way into the senior side, saying:

“I am quite quick when you consider my height and I like to think that I am good tactically and work well under pressure. I’m a good finisher with my feet and head and hopefully, I can score some goals for QPR.”

During his time with Aalborg, Ramkilde played five times for the club’s senior side, all of them coming off the bench. He managed no goals in this time and also played for the club’s reserves side. He made his debut at the age of 18 but struggled to nail down a spot in the senior side.

Ramkidle has represented Denmark at four different youth levels, playing for the Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-19s, scoring seven goals across 29 appearances in the process. Now, he will be hoping to impress in the club’s Under-23s squad in the hope that he can make his way into Mark Warburton’s plans.