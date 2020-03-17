Where are they now? Bradford City’s 2013 League Cup final starting XI

Bradford City shocked English football in 2013 when they reached the League Cup final whilst in League Two.

They ultimately lost 5-0 in the final to the then-Premier League side Swansea City at Wembley.

Here is how the Bantams lined up that day and where the players are now-

GK- Matt Duke- The experienced goalkeeper retired in 2017 with his final spell coming at Chesterfield.

RB- Stephen Darby- He played a massive part in the Bantams’ journey to the final. The full-back retired in 2018 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease and has since set up the Darby Rimmer RMD foundation to support families.

CB- Rory McArdle- Now 32, the Northern Ireland international is at Scunthorpe United.









Cb- Carl McHugh- He is currently a free agent with his last spell coming in India at ATK.

LB- Curtis Good- The Australian was on loan at Valley Parade from Newcastle United in 2013. He now plays back home at Melbourne City.

RM- Garry Thompson- He has also retired from the game and had a brief spell as manager of Bradford Park Avenue last year.

CM- Garry Jones- The tough tackling midfielder is now 42, with his last stint being in non-league at Altrincham.

CM- Nathan Doyle- He left Bradford in 2014 for Luton Town and now plays for East Hull FC.

LM- Will Atkinson- The versatile midfielder is still playing the game in League Two for Port Vale.

ST- James Hanson- The big forward has also lined up against his former club this season for rivals Grimsby Town.

ST- Nahki Wells- He formed a great partnership up front with Hanson for the Bantams and plays in the Championship for Bristol City these days.