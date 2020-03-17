Stoke City boss praises January recruit Jordan Thompson

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has been full of praise for January recruit Jordan Thompson, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The Potters swooped to sign the midfielder from League One side Blackpool this winter and he has adapted well to life in the Championship.

Thompson, who is 23 years old, is a player O’Neill knows well from managing for Northern Ireland and has bolstered his midfield options at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Belfast-born man impressed in his two years at Bloomfield Road which earned him his recognition on the international stage.

Prior to his move to Blackpool, Thompson player as a youngster for Manchester United before moving to Rangers in 2015.

He struggled for game time at Ibrox and was shipped out on loan to Airdrie, Raith Rovers and Livingston.

O’Neill is pleased with his start at Stoke and has said, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “What we identified in Jordan was a player who’d bring hunger to the training and to the team as well. And he was also real value for money, which is hard to find in the Championship.”

”He’s a really gifted left-footed player. I think he’s learning all the time and whether he plays at the base of a midfield three, or the left of a three, he gives us options.”

Stoke are due to return to action on 4th April at home to Barnsley, but whether they will or not is yet to be established.